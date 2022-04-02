MySejahtera privacy concerns: Chong wants Swak govt to explain state-owned Qmunity

KUCHING (April 2): With the recent concerns about privacy breach and national security compromise surrounding MySejahtera app, the Sarawak government must also give an account for the Qmunity app, said DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

“The Qmunity app was launched by the Sarawak government amidst the Covid-19 pandemic when the MySejahtera app has already been widely used in the country. After a few months of its introduction, it somehow faded into oblivion.

“How much has the government spent on the development and application of the Qmunity app? What will become of the data collected in the Qmunity app and who has access to such data?

“As private companies are involved in the development of the Qmunity app, what assurance can the Sarawak government give us Sarawakians that there will not be any privacy breach issue?” he questioned in a statement today.

The Qmunity app is a location tracking app assisting the state authorities to track movements of people for contact tracing if necessary, he added.

On the MySejahtera app ‘scandal’, Chong said credit must be given to the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which had summoned the Minister of Health and senior officers for enquiry.

“The chairman of the PAC who initiated the enquiry on MySejahtera is DAP’s Ipoh Timor MP Wong Kah Woh.

“Since Pakatan Harapan took over Putrajaya in 2018, one of the key parliamentary reforms introduced was the appointment of an Opposition MP to chair the PAC. Had it not been an Opposition MP chairing the PAC, the MySejahtera scandal will continue to be swept under the carpet,” he said.

Noting that in Sarawak the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) PAC has always been and is still chaired by a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) elected representative, Chong said that it defeats the whole purpose of a parliamentary PAC.

“When the national parliamentary democracy is progressing towards more transparency and accountability, the Sarawak DUN should not remain in its non-transparent and non-accountable modus operandi.

“The Sarawak government is not only keeping Sarawakians in the dark on the Qmunity app issue. There are a lot of other issues that we Sarawakians are kept in the dark by the Sarawak government.

“All these issues involve billions of Sarawakians’ public fund, but the Sarawak DUN PAC seems dysfunctional and disinterested,” he said.