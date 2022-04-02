Oldest mosque in Sarawak to reopen doors this Ramadan

SIBU (April 2): The oldest mosque in Sarawak will reopen during this Ramadan, after a closure of almost five years due to conservation works.

It has been suggested that Masjid Al-Qadim be reopened for tarawih prayers on the first of the last 10 nights of the fasting month.

Proposing this was Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee, who was met by reporters during a visit to the mosque today.

“This (reopening date) is just my suggestion, but we will announce the final date in a few days after discussing the proposal with the mosque committee and also the contractor.

“Why the last 10 nights of Ramadan? Well, because by that time, there would be less people coming to the mosque after the break-of-fast and so, I suggest this initiative to enliven the mosque on the last 10 nights of Ramadan.

“However, I assure the Sibu (Muslim) community that they can perform tarawih prayers at the oldest mosque in Sarawak during this Ramadan – just wait for a few more days, we will inform.”

According to Dr Annuar, who is Nangka assemblyman, many had asked him if the mosque, which is over 180 years old, could house tarawih prayers this year.

In this regard, he did not rule out the possibility of congestion once the mosque had opened for tarawih prayers.

“If there are too many (members of the congregation), maybe we would use the rotation system to avoid congestion. Should there be no tarawih prayers, we could also hold the ‘solat lima waktu’ (obligatory five-time daily prayers) here.

“Still, I hope that once it reopens, Muslims should be able to perform their tarawih prayers in a calm and comfortable environment,” he said.

Dr Annuar also said he was still negotiating with the Sarawak Islamic Council about the mass Friday prayers being held at Masjid Al-Qadim here.

“Given its very close proximity to Masjid An-Nur Sibu, which is less than 200 metres, several things need to be given attention.

“I am still discussing how best we can hold Friday prayers here.

“We are aware that this area is difficult when it comes to parking, but the ‘solat lima waktu’ would still be held at this mosque after we start with tarawih prayers,” he said.

Dr Annuar also pointed out that most of the conservation works, costing about RM2.2 million, had almost reached completion, covering the floor, roofing, walls, towers, as well as the installation of doors resembling those at the ‘Grand Nabawi Mosque’ in Medina.