‘Paper-wrapped’ chicken policy in Selangau, Stapang markets come May 1

SIBU (April 2): Live chicken sold at Selangau and Stapang markets must be wrapped in paper from May 1, said Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong.

He said this following a fruitful discussion today with eight merchants from Selangau led by Kapitan Ting Hua Chuan, who is also chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Selangau and Stapang.

According to Wong, eight representatives from Selangau met up with him, Public Health Standing Committee chairman Councillor Kong Chek King and other council officials to discuss how the sale of live chickens in Selangau could be handled in a more hygienic manner.

“After deliberation, the representatives and SRDC reached the following consensus; to strictly implement the ‘paper-wrapped’ chicken policy from May 1. All live chickens offered for sale in front of shops must be wrapped in newspapers.

“This is to prevent chicken excrement from falling onto the floors. Non compliance of this new policy will render the traders being fined under the relevant health ordinance,” he said in a statement.

Wong said the Sibu Municipal Council had successfully practised this hygiene regulation since 30 years ago, and was highly appreciated by the public.

He thus hoped this practice would be copied in all SRDC markets.

He added that unsold live chickens must also be kept in cages at the back of shophouses or on lorries owned by the business operators.

“SRDC, meanwhile, has identified a suitable site in Selangau to build a new agriculture market for the sale of live chickens.

“The plan is still with the Land and Survey Department for site approval. According to the budget prepared by the SRDC engineering department, the cost is about RM1.58 million,” he said, adding that he had approached Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira for funding and that he (Gira) had responded positively.