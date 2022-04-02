PM’s second visit to Indonesia, enhances social ties, economic cooperation

JAKARTA (April 2): The second visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to Indonesia which concluded today, succeeded in bolstering the existing strong social and economic relations between the two countries.

The close ties of the two leaders were obvious when Ismail Sabri was invited to a ‘Veranda Talk’ with President Joko Widodo for an up-close and personal session with the Indonesian President at Istana Merdeka for about 30 minutes.

Their commitments to manage the affairs of the people were proven in the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the recruitment and protection of Indonesian domestic helpers in Jakarta on Friday.

The MoU is significant to enable the entry of Indonesian workers into Malaysia in specific sectors including plantation, and for Indonesia to ensure the protection and welfare of its citizens based on the laws of the two countries.

The Prime Minister also disclosed that Malaysia had ratified Protocol 29 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which was a commitment of Malaysia at international level to eradicate the issue of forced labour and to give protection to Indonesian migrant workers.

Following the reopening of Malaysia’s borders on April 1, Ismail believed the move could reunite families in the two countries who have been separated due to measures to curb Covid-19.

Travellers from Indonesia who have been fully vaccinated need not undergo any quarantine and only need to take the detection test (RT-PCR) before departure and after arrival the RTK-Antigen test.

The working visit this time also succeeded in exploring investment opportunities in East Kalimantan and to develop areas at the border of the two countries in line with the relocation of Indonesia’s capital to Nusantara from Jakarta.

A consensus was also reached in the management of palm oil in which the price of the commodity should be determined together to avoid pricing competition.

Both leaders also agreed to continue empowering the usage of Bahasa which is the language of common root at international conferences with the hope it would become a language of Asean.

Touching on the region, they held the stand that Myanmar needs to resolve the issue of Rohingya internally.

Ismail Sabri returned to Malaysia at 2pm (West Indonesian time ) today and ended his short working visit since arriving here early yesterday. – Bernama