RTK Antigen: International visitors to M’sia can pre-book test at private clinics via KOOP MMA

KUCHING (April 2): Private clinics are now offering the required professional RTK ANtigen testing service through the KOOP MMA programme.

The programme, a cooperative by Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) members and its digital platform provider eMedAsia.com, aims to reduce congestion at airports in receiving international travellers.

According to a statement today, the professional RTK Antigen testing service is available via pre-booking online for international travellers at www.traveller.emedasia.com.

Around 2,000 private GPs are participating in the programme.

“We welcome the decision by the Health Ministry for making professional RTK Antigen tests a requirement for visitors entering malaysia,” said KOOP MMA chairman Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo.

He said professionally-conducted RTK Antigen tests by trained medical professionals will ensure a higher accuracy in testing, which will be vital in preventing the import of Covid-19 infections as the country further opens up the economy with the reopening of borders to international travellers.

“Our tourism sector, which was one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, needs to be safeguarded against disruptions.

“We need to ensure preventive measures at the highest level for all visitors to our country and the population for a smooth transition to endemicity.

“We foresee that testing at the airport upon arrival may hold up travellers and cause congestion. This can be an unpleasant experience for our international visitors and it may even lead to new Covid-19 clusters just when we are reviving our nation’s tourism,” he said.

With a pre-booked professional RTK Antigen test, he said travellers do not need to queue up for a test at the airport and be held up waiting for the result.

“By pre-booking the professional RTK Antigen testing service, travellers can collect their luggage, head to their hotels, freshen up and come out to the clinic to get themselves tested exclusively,” he added.

Plans are also in the pipeline to provide mobile professional testing where the service is sent to the traveller.

Starting April 1, all inbound travellers will be given a Travellers Card on their MySejahtera app and within 24 hours upon arrival, are required to get a professional RTK Antigen test done at any of the appointed private or government clinics which use the eCOVID system – Malaysia’s Covid-19 outbreak management system.

The Travellers Card will be removed when the traveller tests negative and the result is updated on their MySejahtera app.

However, if a fully-vaccinated traveller did not get a professional RTK Antigen test done within 24 hours, they will be issued with a Home Surveillance Order (HSO) for five days through the MySejahtera app.

All test results updated in the eCOVID or MyVas system will be updated in MySejahtera within 10 minutes.

A traveller can only leave the private healthcare facility once the Travellers Card is removed and MySejahtera is updated with the result.

The professional RTK Antigen testing service at participating clinics via pre-booking online is priced at RM70 per test.

For more information on the professional RTK Antigen tests for international travellers, visit www.traveller.emedasia.com.