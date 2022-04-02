Sarawak quarry association voices concern over escalating operation costs

KUCHING (April 2): The Sarawak Quarries Association (SQA) will like to meet with the relevant authorities to address issues faced by its members and resolve them.

SQA members highlighted several issues during the recent annual general meeting held here, among them the supply of quarry stone aggregates to mega projects as well as rising wages.

“As our economy emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic, the quarry industry has doubled its efforts to increase production volume and replenish its stockpile in order to meet the demands from not only road projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway, Coastal Road and 2nd Trunk Road but also plantations, construction and building industries,” said its chairman Simon Lau in a statement today.

He said members were also facing multiple challenges and issues that have badly affected their production volume and cost of operations, with the main factors being shortage of workers and rising wages especially with the coming implementation of the new minimum wage.

“Not only that, the cost of quarry blasting materials, specifically the price of Bulk Emulsion has increased from RM3,950 to RM6,650 per metric ton; the price of Ammonia Nitrate increased from RM2,400 to RM4,400 per metric ton; the industrial diesel price increased from RM2 to RM4.35 per litre; and the prices of spare parts has almost doubled.”

“There has also been a shortage of supply of blasting materials, which has led to the delay in rock blasting and a significant reduction in the production output of aggregates,” explained Lau.

He said another persistent issue was the long waiting time for the renewal of expired quarry licences.

“There is no specific time-frame given by the relevant authorities as to how long the renewal application will take.

“Several SQA members are still waiting for their licenses to be renewed, even after more than one year, and this has affected them financially and the workers facing long periods of unemployment and no income,” he added.

Lau said any interruption in the supply of aggregates to the construction and infrastructure development projects will hamper the pace of Sarawak’s development as the quarry industry is an integral part of the supply chain.