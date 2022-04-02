Scouts Association ready to welcome school troops back

KUCHING (April 2): The Scouts Association of Malaysia Sarawak branch is ready to welcome back troops with the full reopening of schools this month.

The association held a task force meeting at its headquarters earlier this morning in preparation to kickstart its activities and adapt to the Covid-19 threat to secure the safety of people, including scout troops in schools.

The meeting was attended by 20 commissioners who hold various key functions in the Scout movement in the state.

During the meeting, Sarawak Chief Scout Commissioner Zainuddin Hamdan called on all commissioners to be prepared with proper planning to welcome all Scout members who are back in the troops.

He urged all commissioners to use the leadership machinery in their respective districts to mobilise Scout groups by adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb any spread of Covid-19 infection that may occur when activities are carried out.

The task force meeting specifically discussed appropriate methods for commissioners and leaders to begin implementing Scout programmes and training in their respective districts so members can adapt to this new environment.

He added that pragmatic methods should be worked out so as to enable the Scout members to fulfill the conditions and criteria set by the Scout training scheme especially in facing the great limitations as a result of Covid-19.

The new school term started on March 21 for primary schools while secondary schools will begin on April 4. This means the school sector is running at full capacity.

Present during the meeting were deputy chief Scout commissioners Methodious Macdonald Sigie and John Lim as well as executive secretary Zasran Abdullah.