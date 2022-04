SIBU (April 2): A 74-year-old man was killed and another motorcyclist seriously injured after they collided at Jalan Song Tak in Rantau Panjang at about 7am today.

Tiong Yong Jun was on his way to his vegetable garden at Jalan Song Tak while the other motorcyclist was coming out from the road junction before the accident.

The injured victim was later transferred to Sibu Hospital by his family members for further observation.