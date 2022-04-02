SMC: Those with annual assessment bill of over RM400 set to enjoy 25 pct discount

SIBU (April 2): The rates and assessments for residential, commercial and industrial property of over RM400 per year are entitled to 25 per cent discount for the first half-year bill, says Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

According to him, this is a Sarawak government’s initiative for ‘Post Covid-19’.

“The bills have already been sent to the premises owners. Those who want a copy of the bills can do so through e-billing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ting said since 2016, all properties with annual assessment rates of under RM400 had continued to enjoy 30 per cent to 100 per cent discounts – depending on categories.

He said licences and permits for hawkers were free of-charge for this.

“They include hawkers trading at wet markets, ‘tamu’ (farmers and jungle produce markets) and the Sunday Market, as well as food courts like those in Bandong and Pelangi (not operated by SMC), Ramadan bazaar and other bazaars.”

Ting also said all registered hotels, inns, lodging houses and hostels here were also exempted from paying for licensing this year.

On bus terminals’ rental for 2020 and 2021, they were also given a 50 per cent discount, he added.

“SMC only gave 50 per cent discounts for rental from March to September 2020. We will write to the affected bus operators to notify them of their rental situation and all the discounts will be credited to their accounts, as ‘payment rental’, in 2022,” said Ting.