Stay vigilant, follow SOP even during endemic phase, community reminded

KUCHING (April 2): Everyone should remain vigilant and continue to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19, even with the country having transitioned into the endemic phase.

In giving this reminder, chief political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman points out that Covid-19 is ‘still present’, with daily infections still occurring within the community.

“We must not underestimate the risks that may affect the health and safety of ourselves and our families.

“I call on all sections of the community to continue adhering to the SOP set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC),” he said in a statement yesterday.

“I also hope that the community would abide by the recommendations of the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MoH) meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“It is important to stay safe and take care of our health as we move into this endemic phase.”

Fazzrudin, who Tupong assemblyman and also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth deputy chief, supported the state government’s move of transitioning into the endemic phase, which was based on the high vaccination rate in Sarawak, including the booster dose, where 89.19 per cent of the eligible group had been inoculated; thus, helping to reduce the infection rate in the state.

“The Covid-19 pandemic, which had plagued the country over the past two years, has claimed many lives and threatened the local economy. Many have lost their sources of income and many businesses have been adversely affected.

“Now, efforts are being made by the state and federal governments to revive the economy and also ensure the health and safety of the people,” he added.

Moreover, Fazzrudin added that the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), had implemented the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS), from Package 1.0 to Package 8.0, costing about RM5.6 billion.

For post-Covid-19 planning, he said the state government had formulated the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) to ensure economic recovery until 2030 based on social inclusiveness and environmental sustainability.

“The Sarawak government has hit the ground running after the state election in December last year, having launched the PCDS 2030 Action and Implementation Plan (AIP) in February to ensure smooth implementation of the state’s recovery strategy,” said Fazzrudin, expressing his confidence of more initiatives to be introduced towards aiding all efforts for recovery after Covid-19.