Wan Junaidi: Motion to extend subsection 4(5) of Sosma to be tabled again

KUCHING (April 2): The motion to extend Subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), which expires on July 31 this year, can be tabled again in the next Dewan Rakyat sitting, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said under Standing Order 63, any Bill that has been rejected, can no longer be tabled at the same sitting.

“However, this is not a bill, it is just a motion. Meaning it is not bounded by Standing Order 63, and can still be tabled in the next sitting,” he said when met by journalists after attending a briefing on a riverbank project in Kampung Muara Tebas here today.

Wan Junaidi, who is Santubong MP, said this when asked if the motion to extend the Subsection 4(5) of Sosma could be tabled again.

A day earlier, the Home Ministry had proposed that the motion to extend the effective period of Subsection 4 (5) of Sosma be tabled again before July 31.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said his party would discuss the matter again with both the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat and the Senate to determine how to implement the matter.

Apart from that, he said the Home Ministry would also propose a Special Session of the Dewan Negara be held before July 31 to discuss the matter.

He added that he would immediately bring up the matter to the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat.