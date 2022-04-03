Over 300 dogs vaccinated against rabies in two separate mass vaccination programmes in Kuching, Serian

KUCHING (April 3): Over 300 dogs were administered the rabies vaccine during two separate mass vaccination programmes held here and Serian today.

Of these, 124 dogs were vaccinated at the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) headquarters here, according to a Facebook post by the Sarawak Disaster Information.

Of the total, 68 dogs were given the first dose followed by 56 booster doses. The number of dog owners involved was 80.

At the Serian Community Hall, a total of 189 dogs were vaccinated against rabies.

Of these, 156 dogs were given the first dose while 33 others booster doses. The number of dog owners involved was 107.

Apart from that, 60 other dogs were involved in the licensing and microchipping installation.

“Shout out to all the dog owners in Kuching and Serian that had participated and made the Mass Vaccination Programme Against Rabies, Dog Licensing, and Microchipping Installation a success. The response was very encouraging,” said the post.

Appreciation was also extended to the DVSS vaccination teams in their efforts to end rabies.

The community is also urged to follow the Sarawak Disaster Information Facebook page to stay updated for the next free vaccination programme.

“Stay safe, stay vigilant,” added the post.