Associations ready to increase Sabah-related programmes

KOTA KINABALU (April 3): Sabah film and creative associations have welcomed the call by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor for RTM to increase Sabah-related programmes.

Sabah Film Makers Association (FILEMS) President Datuk Deddy M. Borhan said so far there have been efforts made by art activists in Sabah to be given more space to display their work on RTM stations, especially on TV Okey, but the results will change every time the minister in charge changes.

He said with the attention from the Sabah Government under the leadership of Hajiji, it is hoped that Sabah’s creative and film industry can continue to grow in line with the development direction of Sabah Maju Jaya in the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

Sabah Film & Television Producer Association (PROFIT) President Norsahar Ahmad thanked the Chief Minister for listening to the grievances of Sabah art activists.

He said Sabah is rich with heritage from various ethnic groups that have yet to be documented, slowly fading away. With the opportunity or offer from RTM, it will certainly be able to improve the content of our publications.

As the President of PROFIT, he suggested that K-KOMM be more sincere, and it is time for K-KOMM to open a tender for the supply of content specifically for Sabah publishers.

“As you are aware, there are many content providers in Sabah who are able to produce quality work that is suitable for television stations, especially RTM-owned stations,” he added.

The president of the Kota Kinabalu Film and Video Association (KKFVA), Katak Chua, also expressed his gratitude and thanked the Chief Minister for his speech in conjunction with the State-level 76th RTM Day celebration.

“It’s very timely and in line with the opening of the border to attract more tourists from abroad.

“Our members and TV programme providers in Sabah are ready to jointly respond to the Chief Minister’s call to provide high quality and informative programmes that promote the beauty of Sabah’s nature, culture and ethnicity to attract more tourists from outside Sabah if given more opportunities by local broadcast stations such as RTM,” said Chua.

He said the vibrancy of filming in Sabah will be able to help behind-the-scenes art activists to generate income and also the local economy such as food suppliers, accommodation, transportation and more will also benefit.

The film and creative association in Sabah responded positively when asked to comment on Hajiji’s speech, in conjunction with the 76th Sabah RTM Day celebration at the Integrated Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (K-Komm) lobby, here, last Friday.

Hajiji’s speech was read by Deputy Chief Minister II cum Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan.