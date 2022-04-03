Biden announces release of oil reserves to reduce oil prices

Fundamental outlook

US President Joe Biden announced the release of oil reserves by one million barrel per day for the next seven months, with the intention to reduce domestic oil prices.

US GDP grew 6.9 per cent in 4Q. American non-farm payrolls expanded by 431,000 in March, lower than forecast. Unemployment rate was at 3.6 per cent. Total jobs added in the first quarter reached a steady growth of 1.7 million.

The US Government has sanctioned a list of global network firms which show support towards the Russian military. On Thursday, the two-year bond yield topped the 10-year rates at 2.331 per cent, signalling a forthcoming recession.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that all payment of energy exports will be done in rubles from April 1. This is to prevent the collection of export payments in dollar and euros that might be sanctioned by US and eurozone in the future. Western companies and governments have rejected the move and called it a breach of existing contracts.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japenese yen topped 125. Market is supported at 121 for the time being until the trend sinks beneath this level. We forecast the price movement will be contained from 121 to 124 in a sideways mode. Trader are reminded to be cautious in case the trend breaks beyond this range.

Euro/US dollar bounced off 1.0950 last week but stayed beneath 1.12. The market trend should be mostly unchanged within this range as the dollar remains weak. We expect range to trade 1.0950 to 1.12 this week. Traders are reminded to be patient.

British pound/US dollar traded in a narrow range last week while resisted at 1.32. We target the range to be trapped within 1.3050 to 1.32 with no clue of the trend. The market might move into either directional trend once it breaks beyond this range. More attention will be focused on the euro this week.

WTI Crude prices broke beneath US$110 per barrel last Monday and turned resistant. The market dived back to US$100 per barrel after the US Government pledged to release oil reserves. We predict the bears will go lower to test US$95 per barrel before bargain-hunting emerges. The overall range will likely remain between US$95 to US$105 per barrel.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives turned down after crossing beneath RM5,800 per metric tonne level. FCPO and edible oil traded downward after cude prices led a general fall in commodity prices last week. June 2022 Futures contract settled at RM5,555 per metric tonne on Friday. We forecast the bears could dive deeper and possibly reach RM5,000 per metric tonne. Resistance could emerge at RM5,800 per metric tonne.

Gold prices dropped last week as we predicted. The market resistance could remain at US$1,960 per ounce while the trend is prone to re-test US$1,900 per ounce support. Sideways trend is expected to emerge in the market for a while until we see a clearer trend in the Dollar Index (USDX) as an inverse catalyst. It is better to stay cautious and trade less for the time being.

Silver prices dropped last week from US$25.50 per ounce to US$24.50 per ounce by following the gold market. We reckoned the support could emerge at US$24 per ounce in case prices sink lower. The overall range will probably be contained from US$24 to US$25.50 per ounce with a potential reversal from bottom-picking pattern.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.