Chong: DAP Sarawak has full autonomy on which party to work with

KUCHING (April 3): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak has the full autonomy to decide which political party to work with in the state to face the coming 15th General Election, said state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong also said the state DAP committee will be convening in Sibu for a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the possibility and mode of working together with other opposition parties in Sarawak to face the general election.

“From the results of the 2021 Sarawak election, it is obvious that there is a need for the major opposition parties in Sarawak to work together to take on the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition,” said Chong in a statement.

He said there was no doubt the wind of regionalism sentiment was strong in the just concluded 12th state election.

“However, the results in the Sarawak election also show that purely fighting on regionalism politics will not get a party anywhere,” he pointed out.

Chong recalled that In the last Sarawak election, another opposition party, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), had contested 70 seats but won only four seats, while DAP contested 26 seats but only managed to secure a win for two seats.

He added the candidates of all other so-called local opposition parties had lost in the state election, with most of them losing their election deposits.

“Even with the strength of GPS which won 76 out of 82 state constituencies, it still has to join forces with national parties in order to have an impact and footprint in national politics, what more to say the other local parties in Sarawak.”

Chong said the drawback of GPS’s choice of alliance was that it chose to form a political coalition with the parties that advocated racism and religious bigotry, namely Umno, Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

“Therefore, in strategising for general elections, while we address the regionalism sentiment and local party issue, the importance of a national party with national platform must not be overlooked. This is especially so when we are talking about national politics in general elections,” said Chong.

Chong stressed DAP Sarawak is just as local as any other local political parties, as all of its committee members are Sarawakians, having autonomy over matters in the state.

“DAP Sarawak is as local as any local party but with the advantage of having a national platform and the backing of a whole solid national party.

“It is only through this national platform that we can change and shape national policies and the future of our country,” said Chong.