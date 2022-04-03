CovidNow: More than six thousand children in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (April 3): A total of 6,129 children aged between five and 11 years have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,346,625 children or 38 per cent of the child population in Malaysia have received the first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,844,706 individuals or 67.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose, 22,954,459 individuals or 97.6 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 23,230,239 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,853,182 individuals or 91.7 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,949,478 or 94.8 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 25,702 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, involving 8,752 as first dose, 5,292 as second doses and 11,658 booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,972,658.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 56 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Perak, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur recording the highest number of fatalities with 10 cases, followed by Johor (eight) and Kedah with seven cases.

Melaka recorded three cases, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang recorded with two cases each, while Pulau Pinang, Sabah, Sarawak and Terengganu with one death each. – Bernama