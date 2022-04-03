Dr Annuar: Sarawak has 320 CML patients, figure expected to rise

SIBU (April 3): An average of 30 patients are diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in Sarawak each year, according to Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister Education, Innovation and Talent Development I revealed that Sarawak currently has 320 CML patients and this figure is expected to increase to 620 by 2032.

“Early detection of the disease can be treated with tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) which is the most effective method of treatment,” he said at the Sibu Division CML Day programme held at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Sibu branch campus yesterday.

A total of 30 participants, including patients and family members, took part in the programme organized by Unimas Medical Department.

CML disease is a type of chronic blood cancer disease caused by the gene BCR-ABL or better known as the CML gene among medical practitioners.

Annuar said there is no single cause for the disease which develops in three phases – chronic (early phase), accelerated (intermediate phase) and blast crisis (final phase).

The usual age group of those diagnosed with CML is around 40 years old and an estimated 80 percent of CML patients will have a life expectancy of up to 70 years.

However, Annuar said the cost for TKI treatment is very expensive and could reach RM48,000 per year.

“CML Day used to be more `one-way’ where doctors told their patients to listen. But this method is less suitable now. For Unimas our theme is `together we strive further and it is very important for doctors and patients to work together to deal with CML,” he added.

The deputy minister hoped that CML Day could be held once a year in rotation between the southern, central and northern zones of Sarawak.

“We also hope to form a CML patient support group for Sarawak and get financial assistance from the government to hold CML Day in Sarawak,” he added.

Meanwhile, Unimas consultant haematologist Prof Dr Kuan Jew Win, who is also the chairman of CML Committee (Sibu) 2022, said the aim is to create awareness on CML disease.

“So we are organizing this programme under Unimas Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in an effort to educate and explain to patients about CML,” he told reporters at the sideline.

Also present was CML Sarawak (Sibu) 2022 Committee advisor Prof Dr Anselm Su Ting, Sibu Hospital director Dr Nathakumar Thirunavukkarasu and Sibu Hospital medical officer Dr Tan Zin Yee.