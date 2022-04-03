Dr Sinang: Education, socio-economic devt in Tebedu will continue to be prioritised

KUCHING (April 3): Education and socio-economic development in Tebedu will continue to be prioritised and be given serious attention, said Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He said this is line with his manifesto in the 2021 State Election which was to continue the struggle and wave of development initiated by his predecessor Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong in the past 25 years for Tebedu.

“Agriculture as the main economic activity in Tebedu will be given due attention. We plan to build more agricultural roads to help farmers and agropreneurs in increasing productivity and efficiency.

“Infrastructure development, in areas where it is is still lagging, will be continued,” he said at the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) N21 Tebedu thanksgiving and appreciation dinner at a leading hotel here last night.

Dr Sinang paid tribute to Manyin for having the confidence in him as the GPS candidate and helped him as director of operations to successfully win the seat.

“During the election, Manyin helped our team even though he did not want to be renominated. He has never left our team.

“He always stood solidly with us and campaigned almost every day and every night… I was very fortunate, through your mentorship, I learnt a great deal of leadership,” he said.

In the election on Dec 18 last year, Dr Sinang who was a new face introduced by GPS won Tebedu by 3,273 vote-majority in a five-cornered fight.

He also said people in Tebedu constituency are very fortunate to have Manyin as their assemblyman from 1996 to 2021, during which they have experienced and witnessed how Tebedu was transformed from a backward area into a progressive district which they are all proud of.

He hoped the people in Tebedu will give their full support and cooperate with him to develop Tebedu in alignment with the aspirations of Sarawak as developed state by 2030.

Meanwhile, Manyin thanked the people in Tebedu for supporting and working together with him in the past 25 years as their elected representative.

He said he had served 50 years in the government, first as teacher for 25 years and another 25 years as assemblyman and minister, before deciding to bow out from active politics prior to the 2021 State Election.

“I still want to serve, but my age does not allow me. I first stood for election aged 51 years old (in 1996), and last year I was 76 years old.

“We have to give way because we want somebody who is young to take over and lead the community,” he said.

Though no longer in active politics, Manyin — who is still highly regarded in the Bidayuh community — appealed to the Bidayuh community to give their support to the Bidayuh elected representatives from GPS.

“Though I am out, I am still there. Whatever Dr Sinang asked me to help, I am always there to help. I am always available,” he said.

Also present at the dinner were Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development and Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben and Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.