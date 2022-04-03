IRB’s announces new operating hours for the month of Ramadan

KUCHING (April 3): Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will be operating from 8am to 4.30pm, on Mondays to Fridays throughout the month of Ramadan.

According to a statement from IRB, the operating hours apply to all of its branches, revenue service centres (Pusat Khidmat Hasil) and government special aid counters.

For stamp duty counters, payment is accepted until 12pm only, meanwhile Hasil Care Line and branch phone lines are available from 9am to 4.30pm on weekdays.

For Kuching Payment Centre, payment by cash, credit card or debit card is accepted from 8am to 3pm, Mondays to Fridays, meanwhile online payment is accepted from 8am to 4pm.

IRB advised customers to conduct tax related transactions online to minimise crowds at its premises and curb the spread of Covid-19. For urgent matters that require face to face services, customers can drop by at IRB’s premises and to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).