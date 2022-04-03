JKR to rebuild two collapsed bridges in Baram, says Gerawat

MIRI (April 3): The Public Works Department (JKR) will rebuild the two collapsed bridges in Baram, namely in Sungai Tutoh and Sungai Paong, says Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Dato Gerawat Gala.

“Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is the Minister of Infrastructure and Ports would like to inform our people in Ulu Tutoh and Sungai Paong that JKR will rebuilt the two bridges which had been damaged and destroyed,” he said.

Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman, said this when representing Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas to officiate at the Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak, Malaysia (Forum) dinner at a hotel here yesterday.

According to him, JKR has issued a letter of intent (LOI) to Samling to build a new bridge across Sungai Tutoh which expected to be completed by end of this year.

As for the bridge in Sungai Paong, he said JKR is currently in the process of designing the bridge which will cost about RM3 million.

The Sungai Tutoh and Sungai Paong bridges had collapsed and were swept away during a massive flood in May last year.

On another matter, Gerawat, who is Forum advisor, said the federation fully supports the government’s plan to build a border security road.

“There are many Orang Ulus who are living at the remote area in Ulu Sungei which is next to the Kalimantan Border.

“We really hoped that this border security road will become a reality because this road will definitely open many opportunities for the rural communities that living near to the Sarawak-Kalimantan border.”

Looking at the development taking place in Kalimantan where Nusantara will become the new capital of Indonesia, Gerawat felt that there is a need for the government to build a border security road as well as to set up and upgrade the border control posts at the strategic places at Sarawak-Kalimantan border.

Meanwhile, Gerawat appealed to the state government to create community leader posts for the Orang Ulu community in several urban areas in the state.

“Many Orang Ulus are now staying at the main urban areas in the state such as Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri, Limbang and Lawas.

“Thus, there is a need to have Orang Ulu community leaders in these urban areas so that they area able to address the welfare as well as handle the customary matters for their people who live in the urban areas.

“Perhaps, we can start this effort by appointing Orang Ulu community leaders in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri.”

On Forum, Gerawat wanted the federation continue to be an umbrella for Orang Ulu community to unite together irrespective of their origin, religious belief or political affiliation.

At the function, Gerawat announced that Uggah has pledged to give RM50,000 to Forum. Gerawat himself has pledged to give RM25,000 to Forum and RM5,000 to each of the association under Forum which has yet to receive minor rural project funds from him.

Apart from that, Forum president Kennedy Chukpai Ugon who is also Murum assemblyman, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, who is also Forum deputy president, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang as well as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I (Tourism) Datuk Sebastian Ting have each pledged RM10,000 to Forum.

Pujut Assemblyman Adam Yii who also attended the dinner, also pledged RM5,000 to Forum.