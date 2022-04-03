Johor police claim viral video, photos of Malaysian robbing Singaporean fake

JOHOR BARU (April 3): Johor police today denied the incident in which a Malaysian allegedly injured and robbed a Singaporean following a video and photographs of the incident going viral.

Its chief, Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the video and photos in question were fakes. The Royal Malaysia Police also issued a statement on Nov 2 last year regarding the matter.

He said the spread of such fake videos and photos was seen as an attempt to create fear among the public, especially Singaporean tourists who came to the country via Johor.

“The act of spreading and making false speculation is illegal and action can be taken under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” he said in a statement, here today.

He said if convicted, the individual could be fined not more than RM50,000 or jailed for a year, or both.

He advised the public not to easily believe allegations obtained from illegal sources as well as using false information. — Bernama