Kulasegaran: Hamid Bador must prove ‘cartel’ within police force claims following IGP’s denial

PETALING JAYA (April 3): Former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador must provide the public with an explanation on his claims of the existence of a police cartel within the police force now that his successor has issued a denial, a DAP lawmaker said today.

Ipoh Barat MP M Kulasegaran said the public has a right to know if the allegations made by Abdul Hamid were actually true, with the onus on the latter to provide the relevant evidence to back his claims.

This is after serving IGP Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani denied there was outside interference or moves by any cartel to decide leadership positions in the police force, contradicting Abdul Hamid’s claims that a cartel of “dirty cops” working with criminals had sought to depose him as the IGP prior to his retirement.

“The present IGP’s statement is alarming. The fact that two IGPs are claiming two different findings of a similar matter is also alarming.

“The revelation cannot just be swept under the carpet and actually should be relooked at, which is why the former IGP cannot remain silent after this denial.

“He needs to reveal more to the public why he said what he said so that the truth can prevail,” Kulasegaran said in a statement.

On the aforementioned issue, Kulasegaran said he had previously lodged a police report last year but was not given any outcome from the investigations.

He further wrote that the problem all pointed towards the police themselves investigating misconduct allegations committed by their own which called for the setting up of the long proposed Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC).

Only through the setting up of the IPCMC, Kulasegaran said, would the police be held accountable for any wrongdoings.

He cited the rising number of custodial deaths in the last few months that was evident of the need to further scrutinise said matters, going as far as to suggest for a royal commission of inquiry be set up to investigate the allegations made by the former IGP.

“It will do a lot of good to restore the public’s faith and confidence in the police force,” he said. – Malay Mail