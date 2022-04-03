Minister looks forward to Miri welcoming more direct flights from Singapore

MIRI (April 3): State’s Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin is looking forward to seeing Miri accommodate more direct flights from Singapore, following the reopening of the country’s international borders on Friday.

He believes that with more visitors arriving in Miri, especially the Singaporeans, it would definitely bring a positive impact on the local economy.

He told reporters this at Miri Airport yesterday after welcoming passengers disembarking from the first Scoot flight that landed here following the reopening of the country’s international borders a couple of days ago.

“Today’s Scoot flight has arrived with 131 passengers. Sixteen of them are those who transited in Singapore from other countries, while 53 are Singaporeans.

“This is a good number and we want to have more direct flights and passengers from Singapore going forward.

“This is good for the economy in Miri,” he said.

Lee was also looking forward to the reopening of Brunei’s border at Sungai Tujuh, so that the tourists could also reach Miri via land from that particular checkpoint.

“Once the visitors start arriving via both land and air, this would definitely play a big part in the recovery of our economy,” he pointed out.

Lee, who was at Miri Airport with the Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) team yesterday, also studied the standard operating procedures (SOP) set for the Covid-19 endemic phase and also the reopening of international borders.

“In line with the reopening of borders on April 1, the Scoot flight arriving at Miri Airport today was in compliance with the new SOP.

“The passengers arriving directly from Singapore do not have to undergo RTK tests upon arrival here, as they had done the PCR test two days prior to coming here.

“Only those transiting in Singapore such as those from the UK, Australia or New Zealand, would have to do the RTK test upon arrival at Miri Airport.

“Based on my observation today, there is a need for some minor improvements to the arrival hall, such as putting up clearer signs to ensure a smoother arrival process,” he said.