Minos: Newly discovered waterfall in Bung Bratak jungles to be a hit among local, foreign tourists

KUCHING (April 3): A waterfall has been newly discovered deep in the Bung Bratak jungles, according to Bung Bratak Heritage Association chairman Datuk Peter Minos.

In a statement, Minos said the waterfall was only discovered by Bung Bratak Heritage Centre’s staff after a long and hard search.

“This waterfall will surely be a big hit and serves as an attraction to both local and foreign tourists. Surrounded by the jungles and virgin forests, this Bung Bratak waterfall is truly uniquely located,” said Minos.

With the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly under control, Minos said more people are now visiting Bung Bratak, with some organising day trips, camping with their family or staying at the nearby longhouse.

He said Bung Bratak has everything to offer to visitors, including best mountain scenery, fresh air and spring water, jungle trekking, hill climbing and now with the latest discovered waterfall.

“We thank the Forest Department Sarawak for constructing the concrete path to the waterfall. Very helpful and nice of them. The department also set up a nursery and path to the Bung Bratak jungle summit,” said Minos.