Nanta: Consumer digitalisation the way forward for consumers in Malaysia

KUCHING (April 3): Consumer digitalisation is the way forward for consumers in Malaysia, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said consumers and traders in Malaysia should be given continuous exposure to the aspects of benefits and scams that come along with digital technology.

“Malaysian consumer empowerment is still at a moderate level which is 63 per cent according to the Consumer Empowerment Index 2020.

“Financial literacy and awareness of consumer rights are also still at a moderate level and this clearly shows that our consumers have not yet fully practised their rights as consumers,” Alexander said in his speech at the National Consumers Day dinner with non-governmental organisations at a local hotel on last night.

“Nowadays, online banking, Pay Wave, QR Pay and e-wallets are no longer something foreign in our society.

“Even the purchase of durians can also be now made online. Almost all market traders in my area in Kapit have also switched to the ‘cashless system’,” he pointed out.

The minister also hoped that the internet and communications technology which is an ‘enabler’ to accelerate the adaptation of digital technology can be accelerated, expanded and increased in capacity to reach remote areas such as Sabah and Sarawak.

“As at the end of last month, of the total complaints received by the ministry, 36.45 per cent or 24,150 complaints were related to online transactions.

“This indicates that a large number of consumers are aware and understand their rights by channeling complaints when any misconduct occurs by traders.

“This is where the importance of the government holding this Consumer Day celebration is and throughout the month of its celebration, it is important that this platform is used fully to provide consumer advocacy so that consumers are more clear and aware of their responsibilities and rights as consumers.

“The decision made by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to make March every year as the National Consumer Month and March 15 every year as the National Consumer Rights Day in parallel with the Day Global Consumer Rights, is timely.

“Just like the Police Day, Army Day, Doctors Day, Nurses Day and even Women’s Day, these special days are not just celebrations, but are a recognition of their responsibilities, duties and services to the community. That’s also the same with the Consumer Day celebration,” he said.

The Kapit MP said the spread of the Covid-19 had also witnessed a huge impact not only on traders, but on consumers as well and this requires the KPDNHEP to not only protect consumers but also provide advocacy and educate consumers to be smarter.

He said the theme of National Consumer Day which is “Consumer Digitalisation”, is also in line with the theme of World Consumer Rights Day 2022 which is fair digital finance.

This theme was chosen specifically because today’s consumers are exposed to online activities especially purchases involving online financial transactions.

In addition to encouraging and spurring the transition to contactless and cashless transactions, the activity also exposed consumers to scammers and unethical traders, namely online scams that have cost Malaysian consumers millions of ringgit in recent times.

This is where the importance of the Ministry’s function is to always provide ongoing advocacy to user.

To strengthen the digitalisation of consumers, Nanta said KPDNHEP has developed mobile application ez-Adu to facilitate the channeling of complaints as well as strengthen consumer protection initiatives.

“During the national consumer month in Sarawak, I understand that various activities have been carried out in line with the theme this year.

“Among them are consumption short video contest, Slots Description of consumerism through Facebook live every day starting Mar 1 until Mar 30 with the sharing of topics that are interesting and beneficial for users such as consumer rights, consumer complaints, and anti-profiteering,” Nanta added.