Nanta launches Ops Pantau 2022 for Ramadan, Hari Raya

KUCHING (April 3): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will enhance enforcement and monitoring during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year through its Ops Pantau 2022.

According to its minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the operation is aimed at ensuring consumers have easy access to food supplies and daily necessities at reasonable prices.

He also said that the Ops Pantau 2022 is a continuation of Ops Pantau which was implemented in 2021.

“This ops was launched to ensure a high level of compliance by traders following the full opening of the economic sector and the country’s border gates from April 1,” he said at a press conference held at CCK Local, City Mall Commercial Centre here today.

Before the press conference, Nanta had a walkabout to launch the Ops Pantau 2022 and KPDNHEP additional complaint numbers in conjunction with Ramadan and Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the same premises.

During the press conference, Nanta, who is also Kapit MP, informed that operations are carried out uniformly and focused throughout the country, with Ramadan bazaars, Aidilfitri bazaars, public markets, wet markets, hypermarkets, supermarkets, mini markets and grocery stores as focal locations.

“The inspections will focus on several matters such as the supply of goods, the price of goods, cheap sales, weighing scales, sale of counterfeit or pirated goods.

“Ops Pantau 2022 will also include the implementation of the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP), monitoring compliance with halal certification and compliance with the SOPs under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342),” he said.

Apart from that, Nanta also said that there will be frequent inspections and monitoring of the prices of goods such as sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, rice, wet goods, chicken, chicken eggs and items used to make cakes, which must have price tags.

“Enforcement will also focus on controlled items set by the government and other items to prevent unreasonable profiteering,” he said.

On Ops Pantau 2021 which was implemented from April 13 until May 20, 2021, Nanta said a total of 65,806 premises were inspected nationwide and 551 investigation papers were opened for offences such as failing to display price tags, selling goods above the set maximum price, using unverified scales, selling counterfeit goods and offences related to cheap sales.

To assist members of the public to lodge their complaints, Nanta informed that his ministry had created additional telephone numbers, in collaboration with KPDNHEP’s strategic telecommunications partner, Celcom.

“This is to deal with consumer complaints more quickly and efficiently, making it easier for consumers to report any related complaints to KPDNHEP starting today,” said Nanta.

Any information on misconduct by traders can now be channelled to Nanta’s ministry via WhatsApp to 019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000.

Complaints can also be forwarded to KPDNHEP Complaints Portal at eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my, or the ministry’s Call Centre at 1-800-886-800 6 or e-mail at e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my

Also present during the event were KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam, KPDNHEP deputy secretary-general Datin Roszanina Wahab, KPDNHEP Sarawak director Dato Stanley Tan, Celcom eastern region head of business Andrew Voon and CCK general manager for retail expansion, Chai Min Diang.