PM prays for recovery, good health of King and Queen

KUALA LUMPUR (April 3): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has prayed for the recovery and good health of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Through a post on his Facebook page today, the Prime Minister said the entire Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) also prayed for the wellbeing of the royal couple.

“The entire Keluarga Malaysia and myself pray that Allah SWT grants healing and good health to His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Her Majesty the Raja Permaisuri Agong,” he said.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the King and Queen were undergoing self-quarantine at Istana Negara after being confirmed positive for Covid-19.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, had said Al-Sultan Abdullah would be undergoing quarantine until Thursday (April 7) while Tunku Azizah until Friday (April 8). — Bernama