Ramadan bazaars bring joy, excitement

KOTA KINABALU (April 3): Hawkers and the public are delighted that the Ramadan bazaars are back this year after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bazaar at Lintasan Deasoka attracted quite a crowd on the first day of business on Sunday, as visitors were eager to check out the wide variety of food and drinks offered by the vendors.

Faezah Rasmih, 37, who runs a food catering business, decided to join the Ramadan bazaar for the first time this year.

She and her family are selling popiah, mee hun, samba, roti jala and beverages as a way of increasing their income.

“We had felt very excited to join the bazaar since a week ago. We used to visit Ramadan bazaars in the past and when Covid-19 hit, Raya became boring without the bazaars.”

This year, Faezah said the family decided to try something new by taking part in the Ramadan bazaar as vendor and business was good.

Another trader, Siti Nurhayati, 26, said it was her first time participating in the Ramadan bazaar as well. She and her siblings operate a stall at the Api-Api Night Food Market.

The siblings are selling kuih muih, Nasi Kuning Tawau and Ayam Penyet.

“I expect a large crowd because people have not been to Ramadan bazaars for a long time.”

She admitted that that the risk of Covid-19 infection was a concern to her, and thus complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) was important, such as wearing a face mask at all times.

Meanwhile, freelance videographer and photographer, Afif Sapri, 29, said the Ramadan bazaar came as a relief because it offered a semblance of normalcy under SOPs compliance.

Afif was seen helping out his family at their satay and chendol stall, which they have operated for years.

“The bazaar is not bad. At least we can increase our family’s income and afford to pay the bills.”

On the other hand, Sulinah Sunarno, 52, was delighted that the Ramadan bazaar was back as she had missed the atmosphere.

“It is more fun trying out the variety of food at the bazaar. I have also bumped into friends that I had not met for two years!”

Sulinah said she and her husband might also check out other bazaars as well.

The other Ramadan bazaars in Kota Kinabalu are at Asia City, Lintasan Deasoka (Jalan Gaya), Indah Permai, Sembulan, Tanjung Aru, night markets in Inanam, Inanam Point, Manggatal, Kingfisher, boardwalk area behind the Marriott Hotel, University Apartment, Wisma Merdeka, Taman Putera Jaya, Metro Town, Wawasan Plaza, and Bataras Kolombong.

They are open daily from 2pm to 7pm during the fasting month.

A few parking areas are used for bazaars in Lintasan Deasoka, Indah Permai, Tanjung Aru (Daily Express building area), Sembulan and near the markets in Menggatal and Kingfisher from 1pm to 7.30pm.

Visitors to the bazaars are reminded to adhere to standard operating procedures and to check in using their MySejahtera app.