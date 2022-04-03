Sagah: Education ministry at federal, state levels share common vision

SARIKEI (April 3): The state Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development shares similar vision with and mission with the federal Ministry of Education, especially in terms of ensuring holistic development of students.

Its minister Datuk Roland Sagah, however, said there were key deliverables or main end results befitting Sarawak’s educational need which could be accomplished by the ministry.

Sagah’s deputy minister Dr Annuar Rapa’ee represented him to officiate at the launching ceremony of ‘Gerakan Massa #Terimakasihcikgu’ organized by Sarikei, Meradong and Julau district education offices, in conjunction with state-level Teacher’s Day celebration here on Friday evening.

Among the ministry’s main areas of focus was to make schools a safe place with a conducive teaching and learning environment for students and teachers.

Sagah went on to stress that the ministry would continue to encourage Sarawak students to strengthen their command of English which is one of the prerequisites of the global job markets.

“We also have Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to provide an alternative pathway for youngsters to enter the job market,” he said, adding, the state education department’s agenda was also aimed at sparking interest in Science among Sarawakians, especially the young generation.

State Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad, State PIBKS Focal Person Dato Rozalix Ediwahab, School Management Sector deputy director Omar Mahli, Sarikei District Education officer Lau Ngie Tung, Julau District Education officer Dali Rain, acting Meradong District Education officer Nasaruddin Ibrahim, and Deputy Resident Abang Mohd Porkan Abang Budiman were among those present at the event.