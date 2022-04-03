Samin wants stronger cabotage policy implementation to protect interests of local shipyards, marine industry

SIBU (April 3): Sarawak Association of Maritime Industries (Samin) is seeking stronger implementation of cabotage policy to protect the interests of local shipyards and marine industry in general, said its president Dr Renco Yong.

He pointed out with a judicious implementation of the cabotage policy, Samin believed that local companies can compete on a level playing field with bigger international companies, without compromising on product/service quality and the entrepreneurial and competitive spirit.

“We have been a strong advocate of strict application of the policy to ensure that the interests of local players in shipping, shipbuilding/ship repair and supporting activities are protected,” Yong said at the annual general meeting cum election of second office-bearers for the term 2022-2023 here yesterday.

He cited the example of Indonesia, where cabotage policy is implemented strictly to protect the interests of local marine players.

Yong said Samin has been a strong proponent of tightening the policy for the benefit of the locals instead of implementing it liberally which favours foreign companies.

“We will continue to look out for the interest of local marine industry companies by pushing for stricter implementation of the cabotage policy,” he added.

Yong said Samin has also strived to position itself as the ‘go-to centre’ for those interested in obtaining information about Sarawak’s marine industry.

“This prompted us to undertake the biggest project so far which is the publication of 1,500 books titled ‘Sarawak Maritime Industry: A Catalyst for Growth’.

“This book features valuable information about Sarawak’s marine industry, its importance to the economy and the capabilities of local companies involved in the industry,” he added.

Earlier, he mentioned that since its establishment on Oct 25, 2018, Samin has undertaken many initiatives and efforts to safeguard the interests of its members and promote the marine industry in Sarawak.

Yong said despite the movement restriction during the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Samin continued to remain active by organising several initiatives, in full compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

This included participating in an industry vaccination programme (including foreign workers) and issuing press statements urging the Sarawak government to allow those who adhere to the SOPs to continue operations.

“Despite the MCO, we conducted Committee/Council meetings online and engaged stakeholders such as government agencies and universities to disseminate information Sarawak’s marine industry and promote the industry.”

Meanwhile, Yong was re-elected as Samin president during the association’s election of second office-bearers for the term 2022-2023 yesterday.

The position of deputy president went to Captain Ting Hien Liong, while Ling Tiu Khing was elected vice-president (Ship Building & Repair) and Jackie Chieng Yew Wei was elected vice-president (Marine Related Industries).

Peter Tay Kho Jim was elected as the association’s secretary while the position of assistant secretary went to Robert Tan Yong Yew. The position of treasurer went to Ngieng Hock Sii, who is assisted by Jonathan Ling Nai Wei.

Choi Man Siaw was elected as the association’s general affair officer, while Gerald Chang Lik Yang has been elected as the welfare officer. The association’s education officer position went to Chieng Yeu Foo.

Yong believed with members of Samin remaining united, the association can continue to make its voice heard to safeguard its members’ interests and further promote and develop Sarawak’s marine industry.

“And I am confident that with the continued trust and support of its members, committee/council, the Sarawak state government and other stakeholders including the media, I can lead Samin to greater heights and strengthen Samin’s position as the perfect platform to safeguard the interest of local companies in the Sarawak marine industry and for the advancement and development of maritime industry in Sarawak.