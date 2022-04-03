Social activist: Unfair to include sacked reps under anti-hopping law

KUCHING (April 3): Anti-hopping laws are supposed to target defections and it is illogical that anti-hopping laws also disqualify an elected representative who is sacked by his/her political party, says social activist Voon Shiak Ni.

“As a voter, I support any anti-hopping laws which forbid elected representatives voted into service via the ballot box to defect, as defections threaten the country’s democracy and a betrayal of the people’s mandate.

“This proposal by the law minister does not make sense as a party member who is sacked by his party does not come within the term of party-hopping.

“This proposal is also unhealthy as it can mean giving too much power to the top leaders of a political party,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had announced in the Dewan Rakyat that an anti-hopping Bill would be tabled in Parliament as part of reforms of the memorandum of understanding signed between the government and Pakatan Harapan.

Voon said that any anti-hopping laws to be tabled in Parliament must be well thought out to avoid opening up more loopholes and fueling more problematic political systems which may spell bigger disaster to political stability.

She said the concentration of too much power in the top leaders of a political party could lead to unchecked abuse of power in the struggle for political survival.

“In the circumstances, it spells more disaster than protecting the peoples’ mandate and our democratic system. It is unconstitutional too,” she added.

Voon said the anti-hopping Bill would also require bipartisan support for amendment to the constitution as it affects the rights to freedom of association.

“I am hopeful that the law minister will make efforts to get feedback and inputs from more stakeholders especially the voters and not only from the political parties, considering the fact that the anti-hopping bill is meant to protect the mandate of the voters,” she said.