Wan Junaidi: Flooding, erosion in Kpg Muara Tebas to be things of the past

KUCHING (April 3): Flooding and erosion problems faced by about 100 houses in Kpg Muara Tebas near here will be resolved once a riverbank project costing RM25 million is implemented this year, said Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said the project was now in the planning stage and expected to be tendered in September.

He said the project was approved by the federal government through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) in 2018 with an estimated cost of RM25 million.

“However, due to the change of government, the project was called off by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government on grounds that it had no financial resources.

“Thankfully, under today’s new government, the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, we have managed to regain the allocation to continue the project,” he said after being briefed on the project in Kpg Muara Tebas yesterday.

Wan Junaidi, who is also Santubong MP, expressed confidence that the riverbank, spanning one kilometre, would benefit the residents.

“Not only will the project resolve flooding problems, especially when there is king tide, it will also beautify the Muara Tebas riverbank and open up economic opportunities in this area,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the project could be completed on time with cooperation of the villagers although the construction of the riverbank was not an easy task.

It is learned that the project is one of six flood mitigation projects planned for implementation in the Santubong parliamentary constituency with a total allocation of RM58 million.