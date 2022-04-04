320 McDonald’s Malaysia restaurants celebrate PDRM members to mark 215th Police Day

KUALA LUMPUR: McDonald’s Malaysia has dedicated the month of March to honour and celebrate more than 17,000 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers from police stations in the vicinity of 320 McDonald’s restaurants nationwide in appreciation of their service in law enforcement and in maintaining public safety with complete dedication.

Held in conjunction with the 215th Police Day celebration, the quick service restaurant had served McDonald’s meals at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters, Pahang Police Contingent Headquarters and Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters.

“Police are among the frontliners of the country who are committed to promote peace and security at all times. This is one of the ways for us to show appreciation to their commitment and dedication in maintaining the peace of the country and protecting the public,” said Dato’ Azmir Jaafar, Managing Director and Local Operating Partner of McDonald’s Malaysia.

This initiative is among the efforts by Program Komuniti McDonald’s Malaysia & RMHC (Ronald McDonald House Charities) to support and give back to the communities that they operate in.

Annually, more than 7,000 community programmes are organised under the Program Komuniti McDonald’s & RMHC, which involves McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

To date, McDonald’s Malaysia has contributed more than 1.5 million food packs to frontliners across the country.

In conjunction with Ramadhan Kareem, McDonald’s will also sponsor and donate ‘moreh’ (supper) meals to mosques located near McDonald’s restaurants, along with several other upcoming community outreach programmes.