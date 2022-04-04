68 stalls set up at Stutong market Ramadan bazaar, no fees imposed on vendors

KUCHING (April 4): A total of 68 stalls have been set up at this year’s Ramadan Bazaar at the carpark near Stutong market with no fees imposed on the vendors, said organising chairman and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) councillor Abdul Baderi Sahmat.

He expressed delight that Ramadan bazaars are making a comeback this year after having been cancelled for the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year, we allow 68 stalls, half of the usual over 120 stalls that were allowed previously and this is in part due to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in handling Covid-19 pandemic,” he said during an officiating ceremony for the Ramadan bazaar yesterday afternoon.

Abdul Baderi said the feedback received so far on the Ramadan bazaar had been positive as there was more space for patrons to walk around.

He added the Ramadan bazaar near Stutong market was also reflective of Kuching as a ‘City of Unity’ and ‘Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy’, where the vendors are of multi-racial backgrounds.

“We ask that all traders take care of their stall’s hygiene, food quality and most importantly, adhere to the SOPs set by the authorities. With no fees imposed this year, we hope your business will flourish,” said Abdul Baderi.

Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, representing Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, expressed his desire for Ramadan bazaars to be organised smoothly this year and beneficial to all parties involved.

“After two years of no Ramadan bazaars, this year we have given the permission as approved by the Health Ministry and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) since we are slowly transiting back to normality of life,” said Dr Abdul Rahman.

As announced by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin that the country is officially transitioning to the endemic phase of Covid-19, Dr Abdul Rahman said community events, gatherings and Ramadan bazaars are expected to make a return.

“However, we must emphasise that all parties must follow the SOPs issued by the ministry and for the vendors to heed the guidelines, such as imposing social distancing and mask wearing.”

He said Ramadan bazaars were expected to be organised in areas under MBKS, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) and in other districts of Sibu, Miri and Bintulu as well.

On another matter, Dr Abdul Rahman said he was proud of the achievements of Kuching for being recognised as ‘City of Unity’ and ‘Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy’.

“I would like to congratulate Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and his councillors for bringing MBKS to greater heights with a long list of achievements and we want Kuching to continue to be the safest and cleanliest city with close cooperation between MBKS and DBKU,” said Dr Abdul Rahman.

Among those present during the officiating ceremony was Wee.