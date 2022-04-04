7 graves at Bukit Aup Chinese cemetery desecrated, bones taken away

SIBU (April 4): Seven graves at a Chinese cemetery in Bukit Aup here were desecrated with the remains of the buried removed.

Sibu United Chinese Graveyard Association chairman Teo Boon Siew who confirmed the shocking discovery, said he was informed of the incident yesterday.

“I was informed about the matter by one of the family members of the deceased buried there who went to the cemetery on Sunday to observe Qing Ming festival.

“We visited the cemetery today and found seven graves were desecrated and coffins were found burnt.

“We believe the coffins were burnt not far from the graves as there were traces of burnt objects,” he said when contacted today.

According to Teo, he was informed by family members of affected tombs that the bones of the deceased were also taken away.

He condemned the irresponsible act for not respecting the dead.

“We don’t know who did it but we believe the culprits only took the bones of the dead because there were no skeletal remains found at the scene.

“They took away the bones and later burned the coffins in the bushes nearby,” he said.

Teo believed the act was committed more than two weeks ago as grass had started to grow at the place where the coffins were set on fire.

He said that family members of the deceased have lodged a report at Sungai Merah police station.