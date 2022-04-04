Bazaar Ramadan Satok opens to warm reception

KUCHING (April 4): Bazaar Ramadan DBKU Satok got a warm reception on the first day of opening after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although this year’s bazaar is offering only 56 stalls on a first-come first-served basis compared to pre-pandemic days, locals were out to soak in the atmosphere while buying Ramadan delicacies for breaking of fast.

Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki who officially opened the bazaar by unveiling its banner yesterday afternoon was amazed by the bustling, lively sight.

“Looking at the number of people coming in and out, with food in stalls almost sold out, it can be said that everyone is looking forward to Ramadan bazaar after so long.

“Of course, we have to continue adhering to Covid-19 standard operating procedures at public places while the country is transitioning to the endemic phase. We should not be complacent,” he added.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak state legislative assembly chief whip was accompanied by officers from Kuching North City Hall (DBKU) during the event.