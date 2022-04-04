CM instructs SEDIA to continue pursuing Kalabakan CIQS development

KOTA KINABALU (April 4): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor reiterated that the development of the Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) centre at Serudong, Kalabakan and Bantul, Pagalongan is a main priority for Sabah and should not be delayed.

He directed the Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority (SEDIA), which is the state authority on border town developments, to continue pursuing the matter following reports that the Kalabakan CIQS project had to be delayed due to inadequate funding from the Federal Finance Ministry.

The Chief Minister issued the directive when chairing the SEDIA meeting at Menara Kinabalu near here Monday.

At the meeting, Hajiji who is chairman of SEDIA was informed that the total development cost for the Kalabakan CIQS was RM815 million of which RM600 million is for the construction of 39km road and RM215 million for the CIQS centre.

The CIQS development in Pagalongan including road construction would cost a total RM509.4 million.

The Economic Planning Unit (EPU) in the Prime Minister’s Office told the meeting that EPU has no objection to the project that has been announced in the Federal 2020 Budget but advised SEDIA to pursue this matter with the relevant ministries.

Earlier, Hajijj said SEDIA will carry out 30 initiatives under the 2030 Sabah Development Corridor (SDC) Action Plan as a catalyst for balanced growth throughout the state corridors.

He said the initiatives under the plan, which was also to counter the pandemic impact, encompass five strategic thrusts namely business eco-system, economy, human capital, social development and environmental sustainability.

The 2030 SDC Action Plan has been calibrated with the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), Malaysia Family Campaign and Wawasan Kemakmuran Bersama 2030 (WKB2030) as well as the State Government Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya, he said.

“The National Recovery Plan transition to the endemic phase beginning this month will bring about a significant impact to various sectors particularly the tourism industry in Sabah through the re-opening of our national borders. Sabah welcomes all domestic and foreign visitors to the state.

“The State Government will also continue to prepare state recovery efforts through several socio-economic development action plans. The State Government has underlined 584 initiatives covering 304 initiative thrusts and 280 enablers focussing on people’s prosperity and economic development under the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya itself,” he said.

Hajiji said that under the 12MP, a total of RM187.5 million allocation had been allocated to SEDIA for seven projects and as of February 2022, SEDIA has received RM74.25 million.

“Among the mega projects under the 12MP is the SDC-proposed expansion of Sapangar Bay Container Port, which is the first project in Sabah that implements the Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP),” he said.

ICP is a government-initiated programme in the procurement activities involving supplies, services and jobs to ensure returns from the government investments for mega projects costing more than RM100 million will be beneficial and impactful to the local industry development, he said.

“I am glad to announce that the ICP credit value for the proposed expansion of Sapangar Bay Container Port so far has reached RM493 million or 54.8 per cent comprising nine projects,” said Hajiji who is also State Finance Minister.

He said the human capital development initiative dubbed SDC-Skills and Talent Enhancement Programme (SSTEP) has also been launched in 2021 to cushion the Covid-19 pandemic by job matching via skills and reskilling training to job seekers.

Up to March 11 this year, 87 programmes offered by employers and training providers registered under the SSTEP managed to attract 633 participants. Out of this 60 programmes have been completed.

The Chief Minister said a total of RM58.8 million has been distributed to 41 state and 11 parliamentary constituencies in Sabah for the upgrading of public infrastructures and poverty eradication within the SEDIA areas under the small, high impact and people-centric projects.

The State Government remains committed to enhancing the state development agenda, programmes and initiatives implemented under the 2030 SDC Action Plan to strengthen future development strategies, he said.

Hajiji said that as one of the regional corridor authorities, SEDIA has an important role to facilitate stronger cooperation between state and federal in encouraging a balanced development in Malaysia.