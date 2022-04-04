Company fined RM5,000 for selling kuetiaw containing benzoic acid

KUCHING (April 4): A noodle manufacturer here was fined RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court yesterday for selling ‘kuetiaw’ (flat rice noodles) containing benzoic acid.

The company’s representative pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read to him before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar.

According to the charge sheet, the company is said to have sold three packets of kuetiaw to an enforcement personnel of Kuching Division Health Office, at 10.16am on Oct 8, 2021, in a supermarket located at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here.

Following an analysis conducted later on, the noodle in one of the packs was found to contain benzoic acid at a level of 1,230mg per kilogramme.

As a preservative, benzoic acid is used to control the growth of fungi, bacteria and yeast to extend the shelf life of food.

The company, which operates at Jalan Semaba here, was charged under Section 13B(2)(e) of Food Act 1983 and sentenced under Section 13B(4) of the same Act, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years.

The prosecution was handled by an officer from the divisional Health Office, while the company was not represented.