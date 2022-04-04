Covid-19: Sabah’s new cases continue downward trend with 140 cases

KOTA KINABALU (April 4): Sabah continued to record a decrease in new Covid-19 cases with 140 infections on Monday, a reduction of 27 cases compared to the day before.

Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said almost all districts were showing improvements even though the number of new cases fluctuated everyday.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said only four districts registered two-digit cases, namely Kota Kinabalu (37), Tuaran (21), Tenom (13) and Penampang (12).

Seventeen districts recorded single-digit infections, 16 of which only had between one and five new cases.

He said six districts, namely Kinabatangan, Nabawan, Keningau, Tongod, Kalabakan and Putatan reported zero new cases in the last 24 hours.

Masidi said sporadic infections have increased to 55 per cent from 43 per cent on Sunday.

He reminded that the high percentage of sporadic infections indicated a higher risk of infection, particularly at congested or crowded places.

He said the public should exercise caution when visiting public places such as Ramadhan bazaars and shopping malls.

“Many visitors will throng these crowded places for shopping. Do observe all standard operating procedures (SOPs).”

Of the 140 new cases, he said 135 or 96.43 per cent were in Category 1 and 2, four in Category 4 and one in Category 4. No new case was recorded in Category 3.