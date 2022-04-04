Covid-19: Sarawak’s cumulative tally of cases breaches 300,000-mark after state records 328 new cases

KUCHING (April 4): The cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak breached the 300,000 mark today, after the state recorded 328 new infections, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its daily update that the state has recorded a total of 300,264 cases since the pandemic started.

The latest cases, however, marked a slight dip of 23 cases compared to yesterday’s 351 cases.

While Kuching had reported the highest number of cases at 95, this also marked a downward trend for the district which had previously recorded 212 cases on Saturday (April 2), and 117 cases yesterday (April 3).

Other districts which recorded two-digit cases were Miri (63), Sibu (38), Bintulu (32), Samarahan (14), Asajaya (13), and Bau (11).

New cases were also reported in another 16 districts namely Sarikei (9), Sri Aman (6), Betong (6), Subis (6), Meradong (6), Saratok (5), Serian (4), Dalat (4), Mukah (3), Kapit (3), Simunjan (3), Pakan (2), Kanowit (2), and one each in Kabong, Belaga, and Lubok Antu.

All cases were of Category 1 and 2 with the exception of three cases of which two cases were of Category 3 involving patients with pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support while the other was a Category 4 (patient with pneumonia requiring oxygen support).

SDMC said the state’s Covid-19 death toll had increased to 1,695 following a brought-in-dead (BID) case involving a 79-year-old man from Kuching.

The victim, whose body was brought to Sarawak General Hospital on April 2, had a medical history of hypertension and diabetes.

The committee also announced the end of DTI Bekenu 2 Cluster in Subis leaving the total number of active Covid-19 clusters in the state to six.