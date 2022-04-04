CovidNow: More than double increase in number of fully vaccinated children

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): A total of 14,949 children aged between five and 11 years have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday, a more than double increase from the 6,129 children recorded the day before.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,348,693 children had received at least one dose of vaccination.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, some 2,853,753 individuals or 91.7 per cent have received two doses of the vaccination, while 2,949,653 or 94.8 per cent received the first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 15,850,917 individuals or 67.4 per cent of the adult population have received the Covid-19 booster dose, 22,954,771 or 97.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 23,230,565 or 98.8 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 15,708 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, involving 2,178 as first dose, 9,277 as second doses and 4,253 booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,991,116.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 30 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Kedah and Perak the highest involving seven cases each, followed by Kelantan and Selangor with three cases each.

Pahang and Penang recorded two cases each, while Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sarawak, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur recorded one case each. – Bernama