Dr Jerip says his win in 2021 state polls means SUPP can no longer stake claim on its ‘traditional’ seat

KUCHING (April 4): The Mambong state constituency, a traditional Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) seat, now belongs to Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), its assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said.

He said this has been set by Premier of Sarawak and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg after the 12th State Election, which saw PBB winning all 47 seats it contested in, including Mambong.

“There is no doubt that Mambong constituency now belongs to PBB,” he said after officiating the launch of PBB Kampung Semadang sub-branch, under PBB Mambong branch, in Kampung Semadang here Saturday night.

In view of this, Dr Jerip said SUPP can no longer claim Mambong as theirs for the seat now belongs to PBB.

“Before the 12th State Election, there were many struggles in Mambong constituency but in the end our Premier of Sarawak decided that the seat will be contested by PBB with me as the candidate.

“After successfully defending the seat, the Premier of Sarawak decided that the Mambong state seat belongs to PBB, so therefore SUPP can no longer claim it,” he said.

Following this decision, the three state constituencies under the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency, namely Mambong, Tarat and Serembu, are now under PBB, the backbone of GPS.

Dr Jerip, who has served as Mambong elected representative since winning the seat on a Barisan Nasional-SUPP ticket in the 2001 state election, successfully defended his seat for the fifth term in the state polls last year where he won with a majority of 3,071 votes after garnering 5,865 votes in a five-cornered fight.

Earlier at the event, Dr Jerip hoped that the PBB Kampung Semadang sub-branch will continue to increase its membership and attract more youths to join the branch and work together to bring progress at the village legal as well as Mambong constituency in general.

“This struggle must be understood by the younger generation where in the past, basic amenities such as electricity, water, roads and even schools were unavailable. But today, the people are able to enjoy these benefits.

“The younger generation have to understand that due to the struggles in the past, they can enjoy all the facilities that are available today and the struggle must go on,” said Dr Jerip, who is Deputy Minister of Transport.

PBB Mambong branch continued to spread its wings through the establishment of the new sub-branch in Kampung Semadang which currently has a membership of 45 people.

The sub-branch, which will be led by Ramos Jepos, was officiated in conjunction with Dr Jerip’s first meeting at the village.

Also present were PBB Mambong branch assistant head Datuk Detta Samen and Kampung Semadang sub-branch advisor Wilson Mapus.