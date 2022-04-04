Earlier opening hours for SGH Blood Bank during Ramadan

KUCHING (April 4): The Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is open as early as 7.30am during the Ramadan month to enable those who are fasting to donate blood.

The weekday operating hours are from 7.30am to 1.30pm and from 2pm to 4pm on Mondays to Thursdays. On Fridays, it is open from 7.30am to 11.30am and from 2pm to 4pm.

Parking is available for free in front of the SGH Day Care Centre (DCC) for the convenience of the donors.

On Tuesday (tomorrow), the Blood Bank mobile team will be out to Icom Square for an external donation campaign organised by The Blooms and Kuching Love Book Association. This is happening from 9am to 1pm.

On Saturday, there are two external campaigns. One is at Chin Daw Methodist Church from 10am to 2pm, and the other is at Level 2, Kuching Sentral from 10am to 3pm.

The Blood Bank centre is open on Sunday from 9am to 2.30pm for a donation campaign organised by the Federation of Chinese Youth.

Blood donors are reminded to eat and drink enough before they go. For those who are fasting, they are advised to delay their ‘sahur’ and donate blood before 9am.

All blood donors are also reminded to bring their identification card, donation card or book, and be early before registration closes.

Public support is much needed to ensure continuous and sufficient blood stock at the Blood Bank for needy patients daily.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).