GP Vaie 3 wins Bintulu Pétanque Doubles Closed 2022

BINTULU (April 4): Generasi Pétanque Vaie (GP Vaie) 3 emerged champions at the Bintulu Pétanque Doubles Closed 2022 competition and received RM600.

Second and third place went to Insider 10 and PP Bintulu 2, with their prizes being RM400 and RM300 respectively.

Fourth placed PP Bintulu received RM200.

Each of the top four prize winners also received medals and a hamper.

PPBB Millennium 1, Al Hijrah 6, La Sakura 1, and Warisan Jepak 2 came in fifth to eighth place respectively.

They each received RM100 and medals.

The competition was organised by GP Vaie and the Bintulu Pétanque Association.

A total of 56 teams took part in the competition held at the Taman Riadah Jepak field from April 1-2.

GP Vaie president Azman Rani said the main objective of the competition was to foster closer rapport among pétanque players in Bintulu.