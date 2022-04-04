JBALB gradually restores water supply to affected areas in Beluru District

MIRI (April 4): The Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) has gradually restored water supply to affected areas in Beluru District following two days of dry taps due to an old concrete water main burst.

JBALB Miri divisional engineer Fadil Kawi said the burst pipe caused by slope failure on April 2 forced the department to undertake an unscheduled water supply interruption from 2.50pm on the day until repair works were completed by the contractor today.

“We managed to get the pipes repaired by 12.30pm. Water supply to the affected areas has been gradually restored and the furthest area will receive it a bit later,” said Fadil when contacted today.

He was responding to a complaint from consumer Ramesh Arumugum, who told The Borneo Post this morning that his wife’s longhouse in Beluru District had been without piped water supply since April 2.

The private sector project manager said he went to investigate the cause of the water supply disruption and managed to trace it to a burst pipe in Beluru District, which had caused a loss of water pressure on April 2.

He said water supply disruptions are a frequent occurrence faced by the local community.