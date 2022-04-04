Kuching’s Taman Satria Jaya, Taman Westwood experience unscheduled water supply interruption

KUCHING (April 4): Residents in the Taman Satria Jaya, BDC area here are currently experiencing an unscheduled water supply interruption.

Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng posted a notice from the Kuching Water Board regarding the supply interruption on his Facebook page this afternoon.

According to his post, the cause of the supply interruption is repairs to a 6″ AC main burst at Taman Satria Jaya Lorong BDC A1.

He revealed that water supply would be affected from at least 12.30pm till 4pm today.

Lorong BDC A1 and its surrounding areas would experience low water pressure or no water supply during this time.

Wee shared that a water tanker has been mobilised.

He added that any inconvenience caused is very much regretted.

A check with the Kuching Water Board website found that Taman Westwood is also currently experiencing low water pressure or no water supply.

According to the board’s unscheduled water supply interruption notice posted today, repairs on a 6″ AC main pipe burst at Taman Westwood, off Jalan Tabuan began at 8.45am and would take until at least 5pm.

The board said the affected areas are Taman Westwood Lorong Datuk Hamdan 2 and its surroundings.

A water tanker has also been mobilised for the area.

For enquiries or complaints, contact the Kuching Water Board call centre on 082-222333 or send an SMS to 019-886650.