Lands and Survey Department launches drive-thru service

KOTA KINABALU (April 4): With its newly introduced drive-thru service, the state Lands and Survey Department will be able to increase the efficiency of its service to the public.

Its director, Datuk Bernard Liew Chau Min, said the drive-thru service is one of the department’s initiatives to facilitate land tax payment.

“Among the advantages of this service is to provide convenience to customers without having to think about parking problems, booking appointments and they can make payments during working day breaks,” he said.

Liew added that currently, the services provided through drive-thru are land tax payment, e-commerce payment and land tax review.

However, payment methods through the service counter and online can still be done, he explained when speaking at the launch of the drive-thru service on Monday.

The drive-thru service is located in the parking lot of the Sabah Native Land Services Unit (PANTAS) Office, Wisma JTU and operates from 8.30 am to 2pm every Monday to Thursday, and 8.30am to 11.30am on Friday.