Marine Police seize contraband worth RM180,320

MIRI (April 4): Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 here seized contraband cigarettes and alcoholic beverages worth RM180,320 in an operation at Miri Bypass Pujut Link Road here yesterday.

Its commander ACP Zulfikar Mohd Ghazali said in a statement that following intelligence gathered, his team tailed a suspicious van on the route around 9.30am.

“Upon realising he was being followed, the van driver turned into an intersection, stopped and fled to the bushes nearby,” he said.

He added Marine Investigation Unit waited almost an hour but the van driver did not return to the vehicle.

“Inspection later found a number of cigarettes and alcoholic beverages of various brands estimated to be worth RM180,320 (including unpaid tax) inside the van,” he added.

The van and items were subsequently confiscated and taken to Miri Marine Police tactical headquarters for further action.

A police report has been lodged and the case was handed over to Miri District Police Headquarters.