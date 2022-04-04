Miri motorcyclist, pillion rider severely injured in crash, believed to have been riding drunk

MIRI (April 4): A motorcyclist and his pillion rider suffered severe injuries after they were thrown off their machine in an accident in front of Miri Central fire station here on Sunday (April 3).

In a statement today, Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri officer Capt (PA) Usman Harto said a team of four personnel were assigned to the scene upon receiving a report on the accident from the public at 4.33pm.

“Upon arrival, the team went down to check the situation at the scene and found two men were lying on the road with severe injuries and bleeding from their heads,” he said.

According to witnesses, prior to being thrown off the motorcycle, the duo had hit the rear of a car.

“Preliminary investigation found that the victims were riding under the influence of alcohol,” added Usman.

Both victims were given first aid at the scene before they were handed over to ambulance medical personnel.

They were later brought to Miri Hospital for further treatment.

APM’s operation ended at 4.45pm.