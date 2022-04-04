PM: Toll rates on four highways in Klang Valley to remain unchanged until end of concession period

KUALA LUMPUR (April 4): The toll rates on highways operated by four highway concessionaires in the Klang Valley will not be raised and will remain unchanged until the end of their concession period with the restructuring of the four concession companies, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced.

He said the restructuring was implemented in line with the government’s main principle and objective, which was to alleviate the burden of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian families), and does not involve financial implications to the government.

“This is the government’s continuous effort to ensure that Malaysian families are not burdened, especially with the increase in toll rates as stipulated in the concession agreement.

“The savings from this move can be utilised for the country’s infrastructure development programme and other facilities that need to be given priority for the wellbeing of Malaysian families,” he said in a statement today.

The prime minister said the decision was made after a detailed study covering all aspects, namely the burden on highway users, the government’s obligations in line with the Concession Agreement, as well as the government’s financial burden.

Ismail Sabri said the government had agreed to the proposed restructuring of the companies namely Kesas Sdn Bhd which manages Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas), Syarikat Mengurus Air Banjir dan Terowong Sdn Bhd which manages the Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART), Sistem Penyuraian Trafik KL Barat Sdn Bhd which manages Kuala Lumpur Traffic Dispersal Scheme (SPRINT) Expressway and Lingkaran Trans Kota Sdn Bhd which manages Damasara-Puchong (LDP) Expressway.

The Prime Minister said the restructuring of the four companies was expected to reduce compensation cost from Jan 1, 2022, until the end of the concession period, and enable the government to save at least RM4.3 billion in toll subsidies.

He said details of the government’s approval for the restructuring of the companies will be elaborated by Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof later. – Bernama